In 2010, filmmaker Chris Morris came out the gate running with his first feature, Four Lions, a film that satirized Islamic terrorism through a group of inept British radicals. For his second long-awaited film, it seems like he’ll stick with that same brand of envelope-pushing comedy. The Day Shall Come takes aim at U.S. extremism, or rather, the farce at the heart of real life FBI sting operations. Watch The Day Shall Come trailer below.

The Day Shall Come Trailer

The Day Shall Come follows Moses (Marchant Davis), an impoverished leader of a small religious commune in Miami who is known as a harmless and eccentric zealot who preaches revolution and non-violence — until the FBI decides to target him. In an effort to impress higher ups and meet enforced quotas, FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) and several of her colleagues manufacture a terrorist threat out of Moses. They send a contact to sponsor him to fuel his revolutionary dreams, but the results aren’t as dangerous as they hoped and they subsequently set up a sting involving nukes and Nazis (one of whom is played by Jim Gaffigan).

The film was met with warm reviews when it made its world premiere at SXSW, with reviewers calling it a “bitterly funny but dark comedy” and a “scathing and often very funny indictment of homeland insecurities.”

Here is the synopsis of The Day Shall Come:

Based on 100 true stories, the explosive new film from Chris Morris (Four Lions, Brass Eye) is an emotionally gripping, laugh out loud thriller that exposes the dark farce at the heart of the homeland security project: It is harder to catch a real terrorist than it is to manufacture your own.

The Day Shall Come hits U.S. theaters on on September 27, 2019, followed by a U.K. release on October 11, 2019.