Deadline broke the news about David Duchovny joining The Craft reboot cast. The X-Files actor joins Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Nicholas Galitzine in the witchy remake. There are no details on who Duchovny is playing, but I’m going to assume he’s playing the father of one of the teen witches. Or maybe he’s a teacher at the high school they attend. Or maybe he’s just playing himself, and David Duchovny rolls into town midway through the movie for a brief cameo.

In the original The Craft, Sarah (Robin Tunney), a young woman with special abilities (spoiler: she’s a witch) moves to a new town and fall in with a group of teen witches played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. The friendship is fun at first, as the teens test the limits of their powers. But things turn dark quickly when Balk’s character Nancy goes off the deep end and starts using her powers for evil. The movie was discarded by critics but ended up being a big hit, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

A new version of The Craft has been a possibility for a few years now. In 2016 it was announced that Honeymoon director Leigh Janiak would write and direct a reboot/sequel, but that project eventually fell through. Now Blumhouse is on the case, with Lister-Jones behind the camera. While there tends to be a knee-jerk reaction against horror remakes, I have a feeling this will catch people’s attention. While The Craft has its fan base there’s certainly plenty of room to take the concept into a new, modern direction. Here’s a mini-synopsis for the new movie that’s been floating around: