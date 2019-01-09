The Best Movies of 2018, According to /Film Editors

spider-man: into the spider-verse

On the January 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the other members of the /Film Editorial team, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman, to countdown their top 10 films of 2018.

Opening Banter: What did you guys think of this year of movies?

There’s 11 or 12 films not on the writers top 10, and we have only 6 films that crossover across our lists.

  • Peter: Bumblebee
  • Jacob’s #10 is Peter’s #4 (make Mission: Impossible – Fallout joke)
  • Brad’s #10 is Peter’s #5 (make Infinity War joke)

 

  • Jacob: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Brad: Game Night
  • Peter: Love Simon

 

8.

  • Peter’s #8 is Brad’s #2 (make Roma joke)
  • Jacob’s #8 is Brad’s #1 (make Beale Street joke)
  • Brad’s #8 is Jacob’s #4 (make Annihilation joke)

 

7.

  • Peter’s #7 is Jacob’s #4 (make Annihilation joke)
  • Jacob: Blindspotting
  • Brad: First Man

 

6.

  • Peter: Minding The Gap
  • Jacob: The Favourite
  • Brad’s #6 is Peter’s #4 (make Mission: Impossible – Fallout joke)

 

5.

  • Peter: Avengers: Infinity War
    • Brad’s #10
  • Jacob: Hereditary
  • Brad: Vice

 

  • Peter: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
    • Jacobs #10
    • Brad’s #6
  • Jacob: Annihilation
    • Brad’s #8
    • Peter’s #7
  • Brad: BlacKkKlansman

 

3.

  • Peter: Searching
  • Jacob: Suspiria
  • Brad’s #3 is Peter’s #1 (make Spider-verse joke)

 

2.

  • Peter: Eighth Grade
  • Jacob’s #2 is Peter’s #1 (make Spider-verse joke)
  • Brad: Roma
    • Peter’s #8

 

  • Jacob: Mandy
  • Brad: If Beale Street Could Talk
    • Jacobs #8
  • Peter: Cobra Kai, just kidding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
    • Jacob’s #2
    • Brad’s #3

 

Jacob Hall’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

Blindspotting

The Favourite

Hereditary

Annihilation

Suspiria

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mandy

 

Peter Sciretta’s Top 15 Movies of 2018

Bumblebee

Love Simon

Roma

Annihilation

Minding The Gap

Avengers: Infinity War

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Searching

Eighth Grade

Cobra Kai

The Real # 1. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

 

Ethan Anderton’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

Game Night

Annihilation

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Vice

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Roma

If Beale Street Could Talk

 

