The Best Movies of 2018, According to /Film Editors
Posted on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the other members of the /Film Editorial team, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman, to countdown their top 10 films of 2018.
Opening Banter: What did you guys think of this year of movies?
There’s 11 or 12 films not on the writers top 10, and we have only 6 films that crossover across our lists.
- Peter: Bumblebee
- Jacob’s #10 is Peter’s #4 (make Mission: Impossible – Fallout joke)
- Brad’s #10 is Peter’s #5 (make Infinity War joke)
- Jacob: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Brad: Game Night
- Peter: Love Simon
8.
- Peter’s #8 is Brad’s #2 (make Roma joke)
- Jacob’s #8 is Brad’s #1 (make Beale Street joke)
- Brad’s #8 is Jacob’s #4 (make Annihilation joke)
7.
- Peter’s #7 is Jacob’s #4 (make Annihilation joke)
- Jacob: Blindspotting
- Brad: First Man
6.
- Peter: Minding The Gap
- Jacob: The Favourite
- Brad’s #6 is Peter’s #4 (make Mission: Impossible – Fallout joke)
5.
- Peter: Avengers: Infinity War
- Brad’s #10
- Jacob: Hereditary
- Brad: Vice
- Peter: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Jacobs #10
- Brad’s #6
- Jacob: Annihilation
- Brad’s #8
- Peter’s #7
- Brad: BlacKkKlansman
3.
- Peter: Searching
- Jacob: Suspiria
- Brad’s #3 is Peter’s #1 (make Spider-verse joke)
2.
- Peter: Eighth Grade
- Jacob’s #2 is Peter’s #1 (make Spider-verse joke)
- Brad: Roma
- Peter’s #8
- Jacob: Mandy
- Brad: If Beale Street Could Talk
- Jacobs #8
- Peter: Cobra Kai, just kidding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
- Jacob’s #2
- Brad’s #3
Jacob Hall’s Top 10 Movies of 2018
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
Blindspotting
The Favourite
Hereditary
Annihilation
Suspiria
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mandy
Peter Sciretta’s Top 15 Movies of 2018
Bumblebee
Love Simon
Roma
Annihilation
Minding The Gap
Avengers: Infinity War
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Searching
Eighth Grade
Cobra Kai
The Real # 1. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Ethan Anderton’s Top 10 Movies of 2018
Avengers: Infinity War
Game Night
Annihilation
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Vice
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Roma
If Beale Street Could Talk
