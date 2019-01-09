The Best Movies of 2018, According to /Film Editors

On the January 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the other members of the /Film Editorial team, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman, to countdown their top 10 films of 2018.

Opening Banter: What did you guys think of this year of movies?

There’s 11 or 12 films not on the writers top 10, and we have only 6 films that crossover across our lists.

Peter: Bumblebee

Jacob’s #10 is Peter’s #4 (make Mission: Impossible – Fallout joke)

Brad’s #10 is Peter’s #5 (make Infinity War joke)

Jacob: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Brad: Game Night

Peter: Love Simon

8.

Peter’s #8 is Brad’s #2 (make Roma joke)

Jacob’s #8 is Brad’s #1 (make Beale Street joke)

Brad’s #8 is Jacob’s #4 (make Annihilation joke)

7.

Peter’s #7 is Jacob’s #4 (make Annihilation joke)

Jacob: Blindspotting

Brad: First Man

6.

Peter: Minding The Gap

Jacob: The Favourite

Brad’s #6 is Peter’s #4 (make Mission: Impossible – Fallout joke)

5.

Peter: Avengers: Infinity War Brad’s #10

Jacob: Hereditary

Brad: Vice

Peter: Mission: Impossible – Fallout Jacobs #10 Brad’s #6

Jacob: Annihilation Brad’s #8 Peter’s #7

Brad: BlacKkKlansman

3.

Peter: Searching

Jacob: Suspiria

Brad’s #3 is Peter’s #1 (make Spider-verse joke)

2.

Peter: Eighth Grade

Jacob’s #2 is Peter’s #1 (make Spider-verse joke)

Brad: Roma Peter’s #8



Jacob: Mandy

Brad: If Beale Street Could Talk Jacobs #8

Peter: Cobra Kai, just kidding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse Jacob’s #2 Brad’s #3



Jacob Hall’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

Blindspotting

The Favourite

Hereditary

Annihilation

Suspiria

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mandy

Peter Sciretta’s Top 15 Movies of 2018

Bumblebee

Love Simon

Roma

Annihilation

Minding The Gap

Avengers: Infinity War

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Searching

Eighth Grade

Cobra Kai

The Real # 1. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Ethan Anderton’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

Game Night

Annihilation

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Vice

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Roma

If Beale Street Could Talk

