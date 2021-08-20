The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in September 2021

Summer will soon be over, and we’ll be cozying up on the couch a lot more as the weather cools down. But before that happens, you might want to take some time to catch some of the TV shows and movies leaving HBO Max in September, especially when it comes to the exclusive theatrical releases that are only available on the streaming service for a limited time. There are actually a lot of great movies leaving next month, so find out which ones you should prioritize below.

The Suicide Squad

Just a few days into September, The Suicide Squad will disappear from HBO Max, meaning you’ll only be able to catch it in theaters until it becomes available on home video and returns to the streaming library. This new take on the DC Comics team of bad guys trying to do some good is packed with grisly violence, dark comedy, and a big beating heart that will make you care about some of the weirdest comic book characters around. Packed with an incredible soundtrack, this movie let’s director James Gunn shine by running circles around the original Suicide Squad movie from 2016. (Leaving September 5)

Reminiscence

Admittedly, this might not be one of the best movies leaving HBO Max, but it’s one of the theatrical releases from Warner Bros. Pictures that’s getting a simultaneous release on the streaming service. Our own Chris Evangelista complimented the mix of sci-fi and film noir but walked away disappointed in the ending. Even so, a new movie with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson that comes with dreamy visuals of a sunken Florida that’s “hazy, beautiful, and burning with lights rising above the dark water” sounds like it’s worth checking out. (Leaving September 19)

Dumb & Dumber

Back when studios were still making silly mid-budget comedies, Dumb & Dumber reigned supreme as a silly road trip that let Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels make a total mess of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Studios don’t really make comedies like this anymore. In fact, the last time they did, it was probably the Dumb & Dumber sequel that arrived 20 years too late late and made us more sad than tickled with laughter. Isn’t it crazy that this original comedy is over a quarter-century old now? (Leaving September 30)

Last Action Hero

Free Guy is only playing in theaters right now, making it a little difficult to venture into the wild world of video games. So maybe you’d feel better heading into a cinematic world from back when big beefy action stars were at the top of the box office charts, and didn’t need a cape and tights to pull it off. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays fictional action hero Jack Slater, who suddenly has to contend with an annoying kid who falls into the world of his film franchise by way of a magic ticket. It’s a fun send-up of action movies from the ’80s and ’90s with some meta commentary on the genre and plenty of winks and nods that action fans will enjoy. (Leaving September 30)

Scream/Scary Movie

Even though Halloween is still over two whole months away, people can’t help but start celebrating early by dubbing the festivities Falloween. While you’re enjoying pumpkin spice hot dogs or whatever the latest fall food fashion is, sit down for a double feature of one of the best modern slashers and the fantastic parody that followed it. While Wes Craven smartly took the slasher into meta territory with Scream and mixed up the genre’s formula to make it thrilling again, Scary Movie lampooned all the horror that followed in its footsteps. It’s one of the last great parodies before far worse movies came along. If you have a good time with both, you can also follow up with a couple of the sequels that followed in each of the franchises. (Both leaving September 30)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Hahahahaha! Just kidding. Could you imagine? But no, this movie is bad.

Movies Leaving HBO Max in September 2021

Here’s the full list of movies leaving HBO Max in September:

September 5:

Lost Resort, 2020

The Suicide Squad, 2021

September 12:

CHIPS, 2017 (HBO)

September 19:

Ford V. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)

Norm Of The North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Reminiscence, 2021

September 20:

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

September 24:

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

September 30:

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Abuela’s Luck, 2019 (HBO)

Addicted to Love, 1997

American History X, 1998

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Being Julia, 2004

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Cabaret , 1972

Camelot, 1967

City of Angels, 1998

The Craft, 1996

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

The Devil’s Advocate, 1997

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Endings, Beginnings, 2019 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

Eye for an Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000 (HBO)

The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)

Fracture, 2007

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

Full Beat, 2018 (HBO)

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935, 1955

The Graduate, 1967

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Jason X, 2002

Jerry Maguire, 1996

JFK, 1991

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

Klute, 1971

Labyrinth, 1986

Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses), 2019 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Marie Antoinette, 2006

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

Million Dollar Mermaid , 1952

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

Murder at 1600, 1997

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

Nights in Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Not Another Teen Movie, 2001

Observe and Report, 2009

Ola de Crimenes (aka Crime Wave), 2018 (HBO)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

One Day, 2001 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pleasantville, 1998

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

The Polar Express, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

The Right Stuff, 1983

Rumor Has It…, 2005

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO)

Short Circuit, 1986

Single White Female, 1992

Slackers, 2002

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Soldier, 1998

The Sweetest Thing, 2002

Tango & Cash, 1989

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Tequila Sunrise, 1998

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

The Time Machine, 1960

Tin Cup, 1996

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

The Upside of Anger, 2005

Victor/Victoria, 1982

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Wings, 2012