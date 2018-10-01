After premiering at Fantastic Fest, the animated series Post-Apocalypto featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass back as Tenacious D has launched on YouTube. The first episode of the series arrived before the weekend, and it features a new song from the upcoming new album of the same name. If you’re in the market for something totally goofy and full of phallic imagery, then look no further.

Watch Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto – Episode 1

The first chapter of the animated series is called “Hope”, named for the song of the same name in the episode itself, which you’ll find out the Post-Apocalypto album release coming November 2, 2018. The rest of the episodes (totaling up to six) will be released every Friday leading up to the release of the album, each featuring a new song from Tenacious D.

The animation was all hand drawn by Jack Black himself, and as you can tell, it’s intentionally low budget, which only adds to the hilarity of the proceedings. The real star here is the new music by Tenacious D, who always manage to make both whimsical and rocking fantasy epic tunes. For a better impression of the entire series run, check out our review from Fantastic Fest. If you need to know anymore, here’s the official synopsis: