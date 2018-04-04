Scotty himself, actor Simon Pegg, says that you probably shouldn’t count on that R-Rated Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie anytime soon. As Pegg puts it, time is against Tarantino, and the filmmaker is unlikely to get his Trek made according to Paramount’s schedule.

Simon Pegg has weighed-in again on the R-Rated Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. During a new interview (via the Playlist), Pegg expressed his doubts that Tarantino’s Trek will even happen. “I don’t think Quentin is going to direct it,” Pegg says. “Because he’s got his California movie [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood] to do and then I think only doing one more film after that. And I doubt, I don’t think he could get around to directing a Star Trek in two-three years.”

In other words, it sounds like Paramount has a specific timeline in place for when they want to release the next Trek film, and it seems doubtful Tarantino will be able to make it happen.

This is the second time in as many days that Pegg has talked about Tarantino’s Trek. Recently, Pegg said he doubts that the film will end up being rated R if it does happen:

“I don’t think he’s written an R-rated Star Trek script. I think what happened is he went to J.J. [Abrams] with an idea that he has had for a while – I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright], about it a long time ago. He just put it to J.J. and J.J. is considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying ‘Guess who came in the office the other day!’ So, I don’t know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see.”

“I have a vague memory of [Tarantino[ talking about it years and years ago back in the day,” Pegg adds in the most recent interview. “I sure he mentioned that. I’m sure it’s an idea he’s held on to for some time.” As the story goes, Tarantino brought his Star Trek idea to Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness director J.J. Abrams. Abrams liked the idea so much that he, in turn, brought it to Paramount. Paramount also liked the idea, and assembled a writers room for Tarantino to workshop his idea. That room included Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Lindsey Beer (Godzilla vs. Kong), and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3), with Smith emerging as the one to write the script.

However, Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock in the rebooted Star Trek franchise, recently revealed that there are multiple Star Trek scripts in the works, not just Smith’s. One of those potential scripts is being penned by Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote Star Trek Beyond together. In other words, it seems the future of the Star Trek film franchise is still very much an undiscovered country.