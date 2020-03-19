Since we’re all cooped up inside and movie theaters seem to be on the brink of extinction (thanks, coronavirus), here’s a bit of good news: a new show is coming to Amazon Prime Video that just might become your next obsession.

Tales From the Loop is based on the moody sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag, and the enigmatic-looking first season will be directed by a murder’s row of terrific talent. Check out a new look at the series below.



Tales From the Loop Featurette

I’ll be honest: even after that explainer from creator/writer/producer Nathanial Halpern, I’m not entirely sure what this show is about. But perhaps that’s to be expected from Halpern, considering his biggest credit thus far is writing and executive producing Noah Hawley’s mind-bending superhero series Legion. Even though he’s managed to recruit a pretty incredible stable of filmmakers for season one, it certainly seems as if Amazon gave Halpern the full auteur treatment: it looks like everyone was absolutely in service to his vision. You can check out the full trailer here.

But speaking of this project’s directors, let’s break them down real quick. Mark Romanek is tackling the pilot; he’s an incredible filmmaker responsible for tons of iconic music videos as well as movies like One Hour Photo and Never Let Me Go. Then there’s Jodie Foster, the Oscar-winning actress who has directed episodes of House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Black Mirror. And don’t forget about Andrew Stanton, the Pixar veteran who has also directed episodes of Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, and Legion, where he presumably began his working relationship with Halpern.

The great Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town, Christine) leads the cast, which also includes veterans like Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones) and Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and a younger group of actors including Duncan Joiner (Amazing Stories), Nicole Law (Warrior), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), and Tyler Barnhardt (13 Reasons Why).

Oh, and the show is executive produced by Matt Reeves (Let Me In, Cloverfield, the upcoming The Batman) in case you needed another great name attached to convince you to give this a shot.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis, which, again, doesn’t really shed very much light on exactly what’s going on here:

Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible.

Tales From the Loop arrives on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020.