When Tom Hanks got stranded on an island in Cast Away, all he had to deal with was finding food and shelter. But when Kiersey Clemons gets marooned on an island in the upcoming horror movie Sweetheart, there’s something much more terrifying waiting for her.

Sweetheart finds a young girl forced to reckon with a hungry monster on a deserted island, and a new clip reveals how she starts to make this discovery when she stumbles upon a makeshift graveyard of those who have perished on this island before her. It’s enough to make you fear for your life, especially when all you’ve got is a swimsuit and jean shorts. Watch the Sweetheart clip below.

Sweetheart Clip

We’re rather disappointed that a monster movie like this isn’t headed to the big screen. It’s another sign of studios taking less risks on original movies and relegating them to digital releases, whether it’s on VOD or through one of the various streaming services. These are the kind of movies that the big screen was made for, but instead we’re watching them on our TV at home. Sure, it’s comfortable and there’s no chance of a crying baby ruining the experience (unless it’s your own), but it’s a damn shame that people are going to miss out on seeing this in a big dark theater.

We had a review out of Fantastic Fest from Matt Donato, who was lucky enough to see it in a theater and thoroughly enjoyed the film. He wrote:

You’re watching Sweetheart to witness Kiersey Clemons enter tribal combat with some Guillermo del Toro lookin’ ocean mutant, but J.D. Dillard adds an artful touch. Carnage can’t swiftly strike, otherwise where’d the conflict exist with only one primary protagonist? A foreign invader who disrupts an existing ecosystem finds herself stinking of fresh meat, as she tries to quietly leave but finds herself under attack just for existing (hidden subtext, perhaps). Visual stimulation is the film’s secret ingredient, with some stunning cinematography and sound enhancement that heightens the horrors of overboard desperation.

Sweetheart stars also stars Emory Cohen, Hanna Mangan Lawrence, and Benedict Samuel, and is directed by J.D. Dillard (Sleight), who also wrote the script with Alex Hyner, and Alex Theurer, all three of which produced the movie along with Jason Blum.

You can watch the trailer for Sweetheart right here, and here’s the official synopsis:

Jenn finds herself completely alone on a small tropical island after her boat goes down. By day, every ounce of her strength, cunning, and courage is strained simply to find food, outlast the elements, and survive. But as the sun sets, Jenn’s waking nightmare inexorably grows into terror, when a malevolent force comes to stalk the jungle for prey.

Sweetheart will be released on Digital on October 22, 2019.