Why is DC Comics severing ties with Diamond Comics distributors? Can Magneto lift Mjolnir? How might the third season of Harley Quinn open? What new details about The Eternals surfaced thanks to some merchandise listings? How did an added detail in Harley Quinn‘s profile in Suicide Squad mess up David Ayer‘s timeline? When will Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier start shooting again? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a look behind the scenes at the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season five finale “Swan Thong” with Sisqo.

Marvel Studios will get Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in production starting in July.

Valiant Comics is teaming with Displate to offer metal posters of various Valiant Universe comic characters.

DC Comics will no longer distribute through Dimaond Comics the industry leader in comic book distribution.

Marvel Comics looks into whether or not the X-Men villain Magneto is able to life Thor‘s hammer Mjolnir.

Some Crisis on Infinite Earths artwork by George Perez and Jerry Ordway is being auctioned for BLM.

Jerad S. Marantz shared another interesting unused character design for Dormammu in Doctor Strange.

Patrick Schumacker wants Harley Quinn season 3 to open with a scene mocking the LA Town Hall Meeting.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.