Want some drone accessories to go with your Spider-Man: Far From Home Hot Toys figure? Want an illustrated peek at the new Batwoman? What Crisis on Infinite Earths surprise will come from the DC FanDome panel? How long does The Boys showrunner see the series lasting? Did you know Sacha Baron Cohen almost played Warlock in The New Mutants? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Alitha E. Martinez really takes her time showing how to draw Marvel’s Namor in this two-hour drawing lesson.

Arrowverse‘s Marc Guggenheim teased a surprise at the Crisis on Infinite Earths panel at DC FanDome.

Here’s a look at a wrist gadget that allows you to shoot some hand sanitizer on things like you’re Spider-Man.

Did you catch all of the references to season one of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in the series finale last week?

Classical musician Samara Ginsberg has created her own version of the X-Men animated series theme on cello.

With DC FanDome right around the corner, Comic Book Resources tries to predict some of the big surprises.

Jim Lee released some new artwork for DC FanDome, which appears to have a look at the new Batwoman.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke believes five seasons might be a good stopping point for the Amazon series.

