How did DC FanDome make a Batwoman poster without an image of the show’s new star? Will Marvel’s Avengers be in the same universe as the Spider-Man PlayStation 4 video game? Want to see Venus Williams‘ new Wonder Woman clothing line? How could The Illuminati enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Want to see how Alex Ross paints Spider-Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another clip from “Spider-Man Unmasked,” the two-part episode of Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

Geoff Johns says Stargirl shifting over to The CW from DC Universe will not change the show’s quality or style.

Since Ruby Rose left Batwoman, DC FanDome had a little trouble putting the hero on this new promo poster.

Marvel Games confirmed that Spider-Man on PS4 and Marvel’s Avengers game exist in separate universes.

Ice skater Johnny Weir sat down for Marvel’s Storyboards to talk about ice skating and superhero costumes.

Marvel vs Capcom 4 is rumored to be in the works, and Comic Book Resources wants certain characters in it.

She can uncover any story. #SupermanAndLois is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/VnFHurQogF — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) August 12, 2020

Here’s a DC FanDome poster for Superman & Lois featuring Elizabeth Tulloch as reporter Lois Lane.

Kevin Conroy recently responded to the backlash his older Batman received in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.