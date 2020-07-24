Want to take a look at a custom Wonder Woman lightsaber? Did you hear Oscar Isaac is creating a graphic novel? What are Doctor Strange and Ironheart doing together? How would you like to win a New Mutants poster? Did you know Taika Waititi makes another appearance in Thor: Ragnarok besides voicing Korg? What’s coming to DC Universe in August? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another chat with the cast of Stargirl, talking about the superheroes in Justice Society of America.

Legendary Comics announced Head Wounds: Sparrow, agraphic novel by Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac.

Believe it or not, there are still more Marvel and DC Comics items to be highlighted at Sideshow Collectibles.

The Flash star Tom Cavanagh recently talked Nash Wells and whether it’s the final version of the character.

Here’s a teaser for the upcoming eighth episode of the second season of the DC Universe series Doom Patrol.

Aisha Tyler is hosting Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, an aftershow focused on the comic book series.

Custom lightsaber creator Vaults of Valhalla has been working on a new Wonder Woman-style lightsaber.

Doctor Strange and Ironheart will battle an ancient evil in Marvel/IDW’s new Marvel Action: Chillers.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.