Watch Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 producer Pete Rosas play the game live and discuss the new expansion.

Grant Gustin would love to add some gold boots to the his costume on The Flash to complete the comic look.



Here’s a glimpse of Superman: Man of Tomorrow from the Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Blu-ray.

Elden Henson landed the role of Foggy Nelson in Daredevil, in part, due to a mistake he made holding a phone.

The new DC Universe Rewards program will repay fans for participating in the fandom community with prizes.

Marvel Comics will release some digital-only titles like Ant-Man, Hawkeye: Freefall, Ravencroft and more

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared an alternate design for a War Machine suit that wasn’t in Iron Man 3.

Be Our Heroes, Canada will unite Canadian writers, artists and retailers to help save Canadian comic book stores.

