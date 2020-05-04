Which villain is coming to the next episode of Batwoman? When will Marvel Comics start shipping comics again? Is Green Arrow and the Canaries still going to happen or what? What comic book character would Lena Headey want to play? Which Marvel movie might WWE star Becky Lynch appear in? What does Kevin Smith know about The Snyder Cut of Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The upcoming 19th episode of the first season of Batwoman on The CW will introduce the villain called Hush.

The Flash star Grant Gustin revealed talks of extending his current contract were shut down by the pandemic.

Marvel sat down for a live video game session of Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. Watch and enjoy.

Marvel Comics will begin shipping comics again starting on May 27 with distribution from Diamond Comics.

Supergirl has to take on Rama Khan and Leviathan in the upcoming 18th episode of the show’s fifth season.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox had to turn down several roles because he was waiting on season four to happen.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared an early, alternate design for the Mark 1 version of Iron Man‘s armor.

Green Arrow and the Canaries star Katherine McNamara says she is unsure about the status of the series.

