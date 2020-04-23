When is Harley Quinn coming to Syfy? Could Dragon Con end up happening later this year? Want to see concept art of the Fantasticar from Josh Trank‘s Fantastic Four reboot? Who did Kevin Smith want to play Lex Luthor in Superman Lives? Which minor Spider-Man villain actor wants their own spin-off? Why did Wonder Woman 1984 get rated PG-13? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode “Zari, Not Zari” with new featurette from The CW.

A new episode of Harley Quinn went into Doctor Trap‘s museum, and there were tons of DC Comics Easter eggs.

Grant Gustin shared this set video from The Flash featuring a season six sequence you might not see for awhile.

Mythology actually makes it so that Marvel’s Thor and DC’s Wonder Woman share some indirect connections.

Syfy will air episodes of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn each Sunday in May, beginning on May 3 at 11:00 P.M.

Wonder Woman 1984 has officially been given a PG-13 from the MPAA “sequences of action and violence”

Boss Logic shared this alternate poster for Avengers: Endgame featuring the surviving heroes and Thanos.

Justin Warner is publishing a Marvel: Eat the Universe cookbook with recipes inspired by House of Ideas.

