Superhero Bits: Clark Gregg Joins Cameo for Charity, Disney+ Adds X-Men Avatars & More
Posted on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Did you know there was once a Daredevil cartoon in development that would have had a canine sidekick? Want to help Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg support a good cause? Which X-Men character will you choose for your Disney+ avatar? Could the Marvel Cinematic Universe be a computer simulation? How did supporters of The Snyder Cut of Justice League on Twitter get pranked? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Here’s a new episode of Joe Quesada‘s weekly video series from YouTube with comic book creator Mark Millar.
Stargirl actress Brec Bassinger has said she wants to do a crossover with The CW’s Supergirl at some point.
Since people have expressed an interest in it, here are two presentation boards from the Daredevil cartoon proposal from 1982 that Frank Miller’s cover put the kibosh on. pic.twitter.com/F1RGFzjTEa
— Tom Brevoort (@TomBrevoort) March 26, 2020
Tom Brevort posted John Romita Sr. art for a proposed Daredevil cartoon with Lightning the Super Dog.
Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg joined Cameo and will donate all proceeds to Frontline Responders Fund.
A new promo for DC Universe’s series Stargirl reveals the superheroes remote-controlled robot sidekick STRIPE.
Marvel is expanding its Marvel Unlimited binge-reading subscription service with a new tier of free collections.
View this post on Instagram
Here is a take on Red Skull for Avengers infinity War and Endgame. This is an initial concept of Red Skull or Soul Keeper as someone who has maybe met with various people in space and taking on their varied clothings. Stay safe. – @mcu @marvel #marvel #villian #avengers #redskull #endgame #infinitywar #soulkeeper #conceptart #digitalart #digitalillustration #characterdesign @rodneyimages
Here’s an alternate look for Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, looking like Han Solo on Hoth.
WarnerMedia’s new CEO Jason Kilar is liking posts on Twitter regarding the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.
