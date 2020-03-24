How much has Birds of Prey made worldwide now that it’s opened in Japan? Want to see the animated history of every Green Lantern? Want to try out Comixology free for 60 days? When does Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man come to Hulu? What does X-Men star Sophie Turner think of Evangeline Lilly‘s dumb coronavirus stance? What DC Comics movie was supposed to start pre-production next month? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The X-Men comic book publishing line keeps expanding with a sneak peek at the upcoming X-Factor series.

DC’s Birds of Prey has passed $200 million worldwide at the box office after opening in Japan last weekend.

Unseen, and unfinished Punisher rough sketch pic.twitter.com/KhZt9BhbDO — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) March 23, 2020

Marvel’s Joe Quesada released a previously unseen and unfinished sketch of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

X-Men franchise star Sophie Turner dragged Ant-Man co-star Evangeline Lilly for her coronavirus stance.

As we wait for some kind of big screen (or small screen) comeback, here’s the animated history of Green Lantern.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Comixology is extending their free trial offer from 30 days to 60 days.

Here we have Carlos Pachecos first Sam Cap design, next to a rough I did on a photo of my take, then Carlos' revised design, then my further notes. pic.twitter.com/weog8q8RX2 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Rick Remender posted an early comic-inspired design for Falcon and the revisions made early in development.

IDW Publishing is delaying their May comic book releases and reducing their publishing line due to coronavirus.

