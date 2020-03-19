Will the Minutemen of Time Variance Authority be in the Loki series? How are the Infinity Stones returning in a new story arc for Marvel Comics? Which Marvel movies may play in Chinese theaters when they reopen later this month? How did New Mutants director Josh Boone throw shade at Dark Phoenix? Who wants to tell Michael Shannon that Zack Snyder isn’t involved with the Supergirl movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a look behind the scenes at the “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness” episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

A rumor says Marvel’s upcoming Loki series on Disney+ may introduce Time Variance Authority’s Minutemen.

The Dark Knight is handing out toilet paper for those who need to take care of business in this small community.

With coronavirus affecting media releases, Aftershock Comics announced comic book shipments will be delayed.

Stuart Whitman, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Jonathan Kent in Superboy, has died at the age of 92.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Diamond Comic Distributors is postponing Free Comic Book Day back to May.

The industrial artists of Kreatworks in Bangkok, Thailand made a Hulk out of recycled auto parts and machines.

Marvel Comics announced that the Infinity Stones will return for an upcoming storyline titled “Infinite Destinies.”

