Who is voicing Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11? What fight was War Machine almost part of in Avengers: Infinity War? Are you bummed about WonderCon 2020 being postponed? Is Dominic Purcell leaving DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Will MODOK enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will Black Panther get a new suit in the sequel? Is The Batman shutting down production like every other movie right now? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

We’re not entirely sure what’s going on with this dance lesson from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but watch it.

Keith David, the voice of Spawn on the animated series, will also voice the character in Mortal Kombat 11.

SNEAK PEEK AT SPAWN 306 INTERIOR ART!

I told you folks I'd share some INTERIOR art pages for Spawn 306 and HERE THEY ARE! Look at this AWESOME art by Philip Tan!

So many new exciting things coming for Spawn in the near future. pic.twitter.com/JCu4hEIxyT — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) March 6, 2020

Todd MacFarlane offered a sneak peek at the artwork for a new character from the upcoming Spawn issue #306.

Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim revealed he and the writers already have the next crossover planned.

Here’s an extended trailer for the upcoming DC Universe series Stargirl, also airing on The CW in the future.

In case you didn’t hear, Comic-Con International postponed WonderCon 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

Artist Phil Saunders shared a cut scene in Avengers: Infinity War with War Machine controlled remotely.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell promised fans that he has no intention of leaving the show.

