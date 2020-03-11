Want to see some alternate designs for the time travel suits in Avengers: Endgame? What upcoming Marvel movie star auditioned for a role in Agents of SHIELD? Who is the new villain coming to Superman comics? Who would have played the villain a New Mutants sequel? What is Bloodshot‘s Rotten Tomatoes score? What did Peter Sarsgaard reveal about his character in The Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine in the next episode of season six.

Despite growing coronavirus concerns, WonderCon and San Diego Comic-Con are not being canceled yet.

Check out some new footage from the upcoming DC Universe original series Stargirl, also airing on The CW.

The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani revealed that he auditioned for a role on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate in the next fifth season episode.

An upcoming new issue of Superman will introduce a new magical villain who will be quite the formidable enemy.

Concept artist Ian Joyner shared some alternate designs for time travel suits used in Avengers: Endgame.

Octavia Spencer proposed using the “Wakanda Forever” salute from Black Panther instead of handshakes.

