Are you going to pre-order the new Marvel’s Avengers video game? Where is The Suicide Squad shooting now? How many Kids’ Choice Awards nominations did Marvel Studios get? Who is returning for the 100th episode of Supergirl? Could The Batman‘s symbol on his chest be made of something from his past? Who is rumored to direct and star in a developing Spider-Woman movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

James Gunn posted some photos of the locals in Panama City, Panama, where The Suicide Squad is shooting.

Comic writer Jimmy Palmiotti defended Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn as being loyal to comics.

Here’s a newsreel clip from the new DC Comics animated movie Superman: Red Son, from WB Entertainment.

Avengers: Endgame earned 11 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominations, but Marvel got other nods too.

There’s a new board game coming called Marvel United, but it needs your help on Kickstarter to come together.

Karen Obliom is joining Doom Patrol as a military veteran who meets Victor Stone in a PTSD support group.

Here’s a new pre-order trailer for the new upcoming Avengers video game that got pushed back to September.

Odette Annable and Sam Witwer will be back as Reign and Agent Liberty in Supergirl‘s 100th episode.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.