Superhero Bits: ‘The Boys’ Sequel Comic on the Way, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets Golden Tomato & More
Posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
What weird, grotesque thing that Thanos does was cut from Avengers: Infinity War? Why didn’t Oliver Queen get included in the first logo for Crisis on Infinite Earths? Which X-Men are the latest to join the Funko POPs line-up of Marvel characters? Are you ready for a comic sequel to The Boys? What was Stephen Amell‘s big problem with a key scene he had in Crisis on Infinite Earths? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Here’s a trailer for Wolverine #1, kicking off the latest comic book series featuring everyone’s X-Men mutant.
The character roster for Marvel Strike Force added Cyclops, Crystal, Karnak & Symbiote Spider-Man.
2020 London Toy Fair Reveals: Funko Vinyl Soda – DC!@warnerbros #wb @DCComics #dc @DCBatman #batman #robin #wonderwoman #Funko #ToyFair #VinylSoda #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/k1sp5zXkJQ
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 21, 2020
Funko revealed a whole new line of limited edition Vinyl Soda figures featuring DC Comics characters and more.
Marc Guggenheim explained why Oliver Queen wasn’t included in the first Crisis on Infinite Earths logo.
Warp Zone put together one of their patented recap raps for the entire Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.
Dynamite Entertainment has Garth Ennis returning to write The Boys: Dear Becky, a comic book sequel.
Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared this cool alternate Batman suit intended for Batman v Superman.
Arrow star Stephen Amell had one big problem during filming of a pivotal Crisis on Infnite Earths scene.
