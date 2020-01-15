Want to see some behind the scenes photos of Ezra Miller on the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths? Who was the first superhero to be unmasked by a super villain? Did you hear Superman & Lois got a straight-to-series order? Are you ready to see the Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel? Will the Time Stone have an integral role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Want to see the new Stargirl trailer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Things are getting weird in the upcoming fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, finally back this month.

Crisis on Infinite Earths co-creator Marv Wolfman made a special cameo as a fan of DC Comics superheroes.

Black Lightning didn’t have the biggest role in Crisis on Infinite Earths, but his own third season continues.

Some Arrowverse stars had no idea Ezra Miller was popping up on Crisis on Infinite Earths as The Flash.

Green Arrow and the Canaries are debuting in the upcoming ninth episode of the final season of Arrow.

The CW’s Supergirl spin-off series Superman & Lois has earned a straight-to-series order for its first season.

Grant Gustin posted some behind the scenes photos from Ezra Miller‘s cameo on Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Comic Book Resources looked at comic history to see who the first superhero was to be unmasked by a super villain.

