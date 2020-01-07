Superhero Bits: Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Fight Australian Fires, Blue Beetle Series Rumors & More
Posted on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
When is Crisis on Infinite Earths wrapping up the epic crossover? Is there a Blue Beetle series in the works for HBO Max? Will Martin Scorsese ever watch Joker? When does Thor: Love and Thunder start shooting? Is there an Eternals Easter egg hidden in Thor: Ragnarok, and does it mean anything? Could The Defenders appear in a future Marvel series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Concept artist Ryan Meinerding showed this alternate design for the Iron Spider suit’s extensive extra legs.
Avengers star Chris Hemsworth and his family are contributing $1 million to fight the bushfires in Australia.
OTHER: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Fans paid for a banner in the Middlesbrough vs Tottenham soccer game, with 40,000 people in attendance and millions watching at home. Half of the raised money was donated to American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. from DC_Cinematic
Supporters of The Snyder Cut of Justice League paid for a massive campaign banner during a big soccer game.
A new rumor says a Blue Beetle series might be in the works for the forthcoming HBO Max streaming service.
If you haven’t been keeping up with the new animated Harley Quinn series, here’s a mid-season catch-up video.
It seems The Snyder Cut supporters may be rebranding their campaign to call it Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
Here’s a new poster for the conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths, featuring a good look at Arrow as Spectre.
A new rumor says The Defenders could end up in some of the new Marvel shows, but it seems rather farfetched.
