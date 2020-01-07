When is Crisis on Infinite Earths wrapping up the epic crossover? Is there a Blue Beetle series in the works for HBO Max? Will Martin Scorsese ever watch Joker? When does Thor: Love and Thunder start shooting? Is there an Eternals Easter egg hidden in Thor: Ragnarok, and does it mean anything? Could The Defenders appear in a future Marvel series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding showed this alternate design for the Iron Spider suit’s extensive extra legs.

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth and his family are contributing $1 million to fight the bushfires in Australia.

Supporters of The Snyder Cut of Justice League paid for a massive campaign banner during a big soccer game.

A new rumor says a Blue Beetle series might be in the works for the forthcoming HBO Max streaming service.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the new animated Harley Quinn series, here’s a mid-season catch-up video.

It seems The Snyder Cut supporters may be rebranding their campaign to call it Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Here’s a new poster for the conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths, featuring a good look at Arrow as Spectre.

A new rumor says The Defenders could end up in some of the new Marvel shows, but it seems rather farfetched.

