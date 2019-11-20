Did you hear the creator of the Scarlet Spider has died? Which politician was asked to stop dressing as Captain America by Marvel? How much will Todd Phillips make from Joker? Why doesn’t Kevin Feige think Avengers: Infinity War ends in a cliffhanger? How did Spider-Man help convince Kevin Feige to make Star Wars movies? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Something is wrong with Oliver Queen‘s memories in the upcoming sixth episode of the final season of Arrow.

Longtime Marvel letterer Rick Parker says Todd McFarlane owes him money for their Spider-Man series.

See what’s so incredible about the unstoppable Adonis in this clip from a new Marvel Hero Project episode.

Tom Lyle, longtime Marvel and DC comic book artist and creator of Scarlet Spider has died at the age of 66.

Barry Allen is pretty scared in the promo for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen Pt. 1” episode of The Flash.

New York councillor Ben Kallos was told by Marvel to stop dressing as Captain America for his campaign.

Crisis on Infinite Earths photos reveal Brandon Routh and Kevin Conroy as Superman and Batman.

Todd Phillips made a deal with Warner Bros. that will earn him $100 million for helming the Joker movie.

