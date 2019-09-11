Want to see Marvel‘s entire 8t0th anniversary panel from D23? When will Marvel’s Helstrom show start shooting? Could Joker earn over $100 million in its opening weekend? Will Zatanna be appearing in The Suicide Squad? Who will John Wesley Shipp be playing in The Flash season six? Want a full rundown of what’s going on with Spider-Man now that Sony and Disney are at a stalemate? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the entire 80th anniversary panel for Marvel Comics that just happened at The D23 Expo last month.

The Flash will bring back John Wesley Shipp for season six, but it’s not clear which characters will return.

The Flash returns to The CW this October, and the sixth season poster has the show’s whole cast assembled.

Supergirl showrunners reveal the ties to Crisis On Infinite Earths in the upcoming season of the show.

Here’s a little peek at the upcoming second episode of the second season of Titans, where training is underway.

The Walt Disney Company is going to sell FoxNext, the video game company behind Marvel Strike Force.

Later this year, Marvel will be releasing a comic book prequel to Marvel’s forthccoming Avengers video game.

Marvel and Hulu’s new series Helstrom has the working title “Omens” and looks to start shooting in October.

