Would you like to see Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson direct a Marvel movie? What can we expect from the second season of Doom Patrol? Are Marvel and Disney+ working their way towards a Young Avengers series? Is Mark Ruffalo worse at keeping spoilers secret than Tom Holland? Need to know more about Moon Knight before he hits Disney+? How does Benedict Wong feel about the Spider-Man debacle? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tony Stark is a man of sophisticated tastes, which is why Eat the Universe made this gold lobster corn dog.

Kristen Stewart is very excited for Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson to become Batman for Matt Reeves.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said that he’ll do a Marvel movie as long as it doesn’t require much of his time.

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver revealed plot details to the upcoming second season of the show.

We have a proper first look at “Event Horizon,” the upcoming fifth season premiere of Supergirl over on The CW.

Production on the WandaVision series, starring Elizabeth Olsen, may start shooting this November in Georgia.

Spider-Ham is getting his own five-issue comic miniseries called Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham.

A new rumor says Marvel and Disney+ may be working towards getting a Young Avengers series off the ground.

