What People’s Choice Awards nominations did Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home get? What heated topic with the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series address? Why was Robert Pattinson mad when rumors about him playing Batman surfaced? What did Professor Hulk accidentally create with the time machine in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a showcase of all the cool suits that you can wear in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game for PlayStation 4.

It appears Aquaman star Jason Momoa had his Twitter account hacked last night by some spam nonsense.

Hawk and Dove fly back into action in 5 Days. pic.twitter.com/kiC3rdTFJQ — DCUTitans (@DCUTitans) September 1, 2019

DC Universe’s Titans account on Twitter is counting down to the debut of the second season with new artwork.

Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel & Spider-Man: Far From Home got People’s Choice Awards noms.

Scarlett Johansson talks about Black Widow, the love story with Bruce Banner, and more in a new interview.

One time, before playing Superman on Supergirl, actor Tyler Hoechlin thought he was in the running for Batman.

The Art of Time Travel Instagram account created a fantastic rendering of Falcon becoming Captain America.

Apparently Spider-Man franchise star Jacob Batalon doesn’t think the Disney/Sony debacle is that big of a deal.

