Superhero Bits: Batman Rumors Made Robert Pattinson Mad, People’s Choice Awards Love Marvel & More
Posted on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
What People’s Choice Awards nominations did Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home get? What heated topic with the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series address? Why was Robert Pattinson mad when rumors about him playing Batman surfaced? What did Professor Hulk accidentally create with the time machine in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Here’s a showcase of all the cool suits that you can wear in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game for PlayStation 4.
It appears Aquaman star Jason Momoa had his Twitter account hacked last night by some spam nonsense.
Hawk and Dove fly back into action in 5 Days.
— DCUTitans (@DCUTitans) September 1, 2019
DC Universe’s Titans account on Twitter is counting down to the debut of the second season with new artwork.
Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel & Spider-Man: Far From Home got People’s Choice Awards noms.
Scarlett Johansson talks about Black Widow, the love story with Bruce Banner, and more in a new interview.
One time, before playing Superman on Supergirl, actor Tyler Hoechlin thought he was in the running for Batman.

Here's my take on the Falcon Cap suit. Are you excited to see Falcon as the new Captain America?
The Art of Time Travel Instagram account created a fantastic rendering of Falcon becoming Captain America.
Apparently Spider-Man franchise star Jacob Batalon doesn’t think the Disney/Sony debacle is that big of a deal.
