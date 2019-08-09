Want to see a couple designs for Skrulls that weren’t used in Dark Phoenix? How did the Superman Twitter account jump into the immigration debate? What other Arrow cast member isn’t returning as a series regular this season? Will there ever be a box set of all the movies in The Infinity Saga? What’s going on with the Batgirl movie? How will HBO Max impact DC Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s what’s coming up on the 10th episode of SyFy’s second season of the Superman prequel series Krypton.

DC Comics is expanding their Walmart-exclusive line to include books that tie into their TV shows and movies.

For over 80 years, Superman has showed us the best in humanity. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT pic.twitter.com/5fkvfYly3G — Superman (@DCSuperman) August 8, 2019

Superman‘s official Twitter account wasted no time getting in on the controversial debate about immigration.

Tom Holland‘s father wrote a satirical book about his son’s fame, even before Spider-Man, and fans don’t get it.

Watch a trailer for the animated movie DC Super Hero Girls Blitz, which is clearly geared towards young girls.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz confirmed that Colton Haynes will not return as a series regular this season.

Some recently revealed Dark Phoenix concept art shows what the Skrulls would have looked like in the movie.

Comic artist Ernie Colon, who worked on The Flash, Wonder Woman & Green Lantern, has passed away.

