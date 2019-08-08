How did Spider-Man just get a suit from 1982? Could some characters move to other DC shows once Arrow is over? Will Hayley Atwell return as Agent Carter for the last season of Agents of SHIELD? Need to know more about Shang-Chi? What would Marvel movies be like if there were a little more realistically violent? Why was the kneel tribute to Tony Stark cut out of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Sensational Spider-Man comic just introduced a Spider-Man suit from 1982, made by Fantastic Four.

For those curious, Comic Book Resources rounded up a list of biggest superhero box office flops of the past decade.

Titans star Anna Diop shared a glimpse at Starfire‘s new look from the upcoming second season of the series.

It’s possible that Arrow characters could end up shifting to The Flash or other DC shows after the show ends.

? @ItsbuccnJoe59 with the Avengers gauntlet glove for Players Weekend. This was…inevitable. pic.twitter.com/iaOrmkuJuu — Pirates (@Pirates) August 5, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates player Joe Musgrove was wearing a custom Infinity Gauntlet glove for Players Weekend.

A stunt video from the set of The Flash reveals an Indiana Jones kind of look for the new Harrison Wells.

Here’s a piece of concept art showing what the final battle in outer space originally looked like in Dark Phoenix.

Stephen Amell says Oliver Queen can’t wear his wedding ring in the Arrow season 8 premiere for some reason.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.