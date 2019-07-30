Who are The Fresh-Men and why do they even exist? Which character ended up cut from Green Lantern? What is one of the rumored conflicts in Falcon and The Winter Soldier? What was the most expensive shot of Avengers: Endgame? What happens when Wonder Woman meets Scooby-Doo and the gang? What is the official runtime for Joker? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel teamed with Axe Body Spray to create a comic book called The Fresh-Men, and it’s definitely something.

A rumor says Falcon/Winter Soldier sees the government not wanting Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Fandango reports Avengers: Endgame broke the highest number of home video pre-orders on FandangoNOW.

Stephen Amell thought Arrow should have ended with season seven, but it very pumped for the final season.

Magic Wheelchair debuted their latest design, which turns an average wheelchair into an awesome Batmobile.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo debunked a stupid quote about him wanting Tony Stark dead.

Jerad S. Marantz revealed a Green Lantern character with a small role that was cut from the final movie

Bruce Campbell thinks the mere concept of Batman v Superman is very stupid and was very vocal about it.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.