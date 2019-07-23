Want to see the entire DC Universe panel from Comic-Con? Want to see the new X-Men logos being used for Marvel’s latest comic event? What’s different about the Batman: Hush animated movie when compared to the comic? How did Captain America return all of the Infinity Stones? Which Marvel character does Joe Manganiello want to play? Which Marvel role did Riverdale star KJ Apa audition for? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the entire DC Universe panel and all the new announcements for the streaming service from Comic-Con.

Russian Doll actor Charlie Barnett will portray John Diggle Jr. as a series regular on the final season of Arrow.

Just announced at #SDCC: here’s the full set of the rebranded X logos I’ve designed for @Marvel’s #DawnOfX #XMen line relaunch coming this autumn following the #HouseOfX/#PowersOfX series that set up the brand new direction. pic.twitter.com/h6jry7vMcO — Tom Muller (@hellomuller) July 20, 2019

Artist Tom Muller revealed the redesigned logos for the upcoming Dawn of X-Men line relaunch from Marvel.

How does the new animated adaptation of Batman: Hush compare to the original graphic novel? Find out here.

Watch a clip entitled “My Own Worst Enemy” from the upcoming return of Marvel’s Spider-Man on Disney XD

Dark Nights: Metal expansion episodes are coming to DC Universe Online video game on Nintendo Switch.

How It Should Have Ended shows us how Captain America should have returned all of the Infinity Stones.

The fifth season of Supergirl has added Julie Gonzalo as Arcata and Staz Nair as William Dey, a reporter.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.