Would you want to see Keanu Reeves play Wolverine? How about Tom Welling playing Batman on Arrow? What might Steve Rogers‘ life have been like with Peggy Carter after being in the future? Who does the writer of Venom think should play Shang-Chi for Marvel Studios? Would you believe that Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this episode of Eat the Universe, see how to make your own savory oatmeal, which gives you an Ironheart.

Tom Welling said that he would absolutely be interested in mixing things up by playing Batman on Arrow.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz posted another alternative design for Cable‘s cybernetic arm from Deadpool 2.

Justice League fans immediately requested The Snyder Cut from Ann Sarnoff, the new Warner Bros. CEO.

This amusing sketch video imagines all the things Steve Rogers has to lie about in his new life with Peggy Carter.

Reportedly the runtime for next month’s Spider-Man: Far From Home clocks in at approximately 129 minutes.

Digital artist SPDR MNKY XXII used the Cyberpunk video game trailer to turn Keanu Reeves into Wolverine.

Kevin Smith says the villain in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad is phenomemal, but wouldn’t say who it is.

