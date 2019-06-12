Want to see a claymation Guardians of the Galaxy short? How can Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel teach your kids about language? Is a Batman 80th anniversary mural coming to your city? When does the Hellboy reboot come to home video? What does Macaualay Culkin say about rumors of him playing The Joker? Why did Dark Phoenix fail at the box office last weekend? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Hero Tales is an educational app where Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel will help kids develop language.

DC Comics is commemorating 80 years of Batman with murals popping up in major cities across the United States.

A new trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for the Nintendo Switch shows off the arrival of The Black Order.

The next season of The Flash will be getting a new male antagonist, but the exact character is currently unknown.

Titans star Joshua Orpin shared a behind the scenes photo at Superboy‘s reliable dog Krypto from the set.

Doctor Who star Natalie Gumede will be playing Lex Luthor‘s bodyguard Mercy Graves in Titans season 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout gave the crew a claymation makeover in a new animated short.

Batman comic writer announced that the villain Phantasm will finally be coming back in an upcoming issue.

