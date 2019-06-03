Where does Venom‘s long tongue come from? How was Supreme Intelligence almost different in Captain Marvel? What one condition did Jennifer Lawrence have for being in Dark Phoenix? Did you know Dave Bautista‘s Guardians of the Galaxy audition was terrible? Is Idris Elba playing Bronze Tiger in The Suicide Squad? What was the original idea for Josh Trank‘s Fantastic Four? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Want some sparkly appetizers? Dazzler‘s glittering pizza bagels from Marvel’s Eat the Universe is for you.

Where does Venom‘s long tongue come from? It actually requires a silly explanation in Marvel Comics history.

New jaw mechanism for my mechanical lenses! pic.twitter.com/cMbwBVSIt9 — Cavin Creations (@CavinCreations) May 29, 2019

One fan created a Spider-Man mask with eye lenses that move just like the real suit created by Tony Stark.

There’s a new line of DC Multiverse figures coming later this year in honor of Batman‘s big 80th anniversary.

This Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer has a glimpse at Spawn as a playable character in the fighting game.

Captain Marvel comic writer Kelly Sue DeConnick didn’t like the hero’s haircut in Avengers: Endgame.

If you need a new nightmare, this Photoshop remake of Professor Hulk made to look human should do it.

It seems a new costume for Zachary Levi‘s Shazam will be designed for the developing DC Comics sequel.

