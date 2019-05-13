How is Avengers: Endgame doing at the box office? What if the snap isn’t what caused the dimension tear in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Why wasn’t Captain Marvel‘s sexuality addressed in the movie? What did the Avengers: Endgame writers have to say about the presumed Namor Easter egg in Endgame? How big could the Spider-Man: Far From Home opening weekend be at the box office? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The fourth season finale of Supergirl takes its title from the worst Superman movie, which Jon Cryer appeared in.

Avengers: Endgame defeated Detective Pikachu at the box office, and it has surpassed Black Panther now too.

Jake Gyllenhaal posted this amusing picture where he’s enjoying breakfast with a Mysterio helmet on his head.

Karen Gillan has finally reacted publicly to James Gunn being rehired for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The latest teaser for Krypton shines a light on the debut of the DC Comics character Lobo in the SyFy series.

Spider-Man: Far From Home could earn between $90-120 million opening weekend in the United States.

IMAX tickets are now on sale for #DarkPhoenix! Check out the exclusive #IMAX artwork and reserve your seat now: https://t.co/uB3DirD5zy. pic.twitter.com/vElRZwssV7 — IMAX (@IMAX) May 13, 2019

Dark Phoenix has released a new poster for X-Men day, with Jean Grey laying waste to everything around her.

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony & Joe Russo think Fantastic Four needs a “definitive movie” soon.

