Need to catch up on the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD? How will Marvel Comics #1000 celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel? What Avengers: Endgame character is joining Marvel Strike Force? What character might Idris Elba play in The Suicide Squad? How did Howard the Duck come to be added to the final battle of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get caught up on the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD as fast as you can before you start watching season six.

Dark Horse Comics has signed a first look deal with Netflix to develop more shows like Umbrella Academy.

Marvel concept artist Jackson Sze posted this glimpse at a micro city within the quantum realm in the MCU.

A man dressed as Spider-Man was arrested at the PBA Philippine Cup basketball finals for disrupting the game.

Another featurette explores the second season ofSyFy’s Krypton, putting the spotlight on the character of Zod.

Marvel Comics #1000 will be an 80-page comic book with 80 different creative teams coming this August.

Several comic books will get a Spider-Man variant cover celebrating the wallcrawler’s many different suits.

Pepper Potts as Rescue is the latest addition to the player roster in the mobile game Marvel Strike Force.

