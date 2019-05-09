Want to take a glimpse behind the scenes of the Bloodshot movie? What moment between Thor and Valkyrie was cut from Avengers: Endgame? What Marvel Comics property could bring Anthony & Joe Russo back to Marvel Studios? Want to know about the real science between some key Marvel scenes? What do new rumors say about the plot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kevin Smith talks to SyFy Wire about making Marvel Knights: Daredevil in a new edition of Behind the Panel.

It goes without saying, but producer Jon Favreau said Iron Man 4 is not in Marvel’s future plans at this time.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz revealed a more comic accurate design for the DC Comics villain Doomsday.

Director David Wilson shared some behind the scenes photos from the set of the upcoming Bloodshot movie.

Check out the new Doomsday in the Superman prequel series Krypton in this new featurette for the series.

Avengers: Endgame almost featured a moment where Thor tried to kiss Valkyrie and was quickly rebuffed.

Robert Downey Jr. posted a photo with all the cast, crew and extras from the Avengers: Endgame final battle.

Some fans are wondering where Valkyrie got the winged stallion that she rides into battle in Avengers: Endgame.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.