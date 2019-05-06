Are you ready for the final season of Legion? How did Avengers: Endgame get a soldier arrested? What did Groot say in his final scene in Avengers: Endgame? How long is Dark Phoenix? Where did a certain adorable line from Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame come from? Did you see the Saturday Night Live sketch with The Avengers and Game of Thrones playing Family Feud? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face-to-face with Red Daughter for an epic battle in the next episode of Supergirl.

Philippine cable network Orient Cable and Telecommunications aired a bootleg version of Avengers: Endgame.

"Everything changes, and nothing really changes. People die, new people are born, and we exist in between." The final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones is coming soon to @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Ox5FwrCp0n — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 6, 2019

A teaser poster for the final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which has already been canceled over at Netflix.

An Avengers: Endgame audience may have been exposed to measles by a woman who didn’t know she had it.

Anthony & Joe Russo said even though the spoiler ban is lifted, don’t be a jerk and ruin it just to be that guy.

The University of Southern California received over 180,000 comics in a mass donation to their school library.

Check out this psychedelic poster for the final season of the X-Men TV series Legion, coming to FX on June 24.

A South Korean soldier was arrested for going AWOL so he could sneak away to finally see Avengers: Endgame.

