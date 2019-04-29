When did Captain America first shout, “Avengers assemble!” in the comics? Want to sign up for a year of DC Universe for just $60? Can a fan petition convince Disney and Marvel to release the IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray? What did Joss Whedon think of Avengers: Endgame? Want to see an illegal video Chris Pratt took from the set of Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get your self some tasty fiery fondue inspired by the flaming head of Ghost Rider in the new Eat the Universe.

Hawaii 5-0 star Sisa Grey is joining DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Wolfie, Mona Wu‘s were-creature alter ego.

The other night, we surprised a few Endgame audiences throughout Los Angeles. The energy was electric. We cannot thank all of our fans enough. You’ve made the journey for the two of us absolutely incredible over the last seven years… pic.twitter.com/QlroTIHd31 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2019

Anthony & Joe Russo posted a photo after surprising some Avengers: Endgame audiences over the weekend.

When did Captain America first yell “Avengers assemble!” in the comics? It goes back to the heroes’ earliest days.

A behind the scenes video from the final season of Gotham shows how Cameron Monaghan became The Joker.

Get a whopping $15 off a year-long subscription to DC Universe with a deal to sign up for just $60 right now.

Anthony & Joe Russo approved of this fan art with Thanos facing off against the Game of Thrones‘ Night King.

Here’s a petition for Disney and Marvel Studios to release the IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray.

