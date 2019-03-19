What is Super Sons: The Polarshield Project? How is the Supergirl season finale paying tribute to one of the classic Superman movies? Want to win a visit to the set of Agents of SHIELD? Who will play Deathstroke‘s son in the second season of Titans? Does David F. Sandberg want to direct a Shazam sequel? Will the resignation of Kevin Tsujihara at WB effect the DC Extended Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The sons of Batman and Superman get a graphic novel adventure called Super Sons: The Polarshield Project.

The season four finale of Supergirl is called “Quest for Peace,” paying tribute to the awful Superman movie sequel.

A new image from an upcoming episode of Titans appears to have the godkiller sword from Wonder Woman.

The second trailer for Avengers: Endgame had 268 million views in the first 24 hours, the second most ever.

Donate through a new charity campaign on Prizeo, you have a chance to win a visit the set of Agents of SHIELD.

Arrow felt the need to use the “With great power comes great responsibility” Spider-Man line in a recent episode.

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

Ryan Reynolds posted an image of Deadpool celebrating the closing of the Disney/20th Century Fox merger deal.

Deaf actor Chella Man has been cast as Deathstroke‘s mute son Jericho in the second season of the Titans series

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.