Superhero Bits: Batman Toy Voice in ‘Shazam’ Revealed, Grant Gustin Reacts to ‘Arrow’ Ending & More
Posted on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
What special features will be on the Titans season one home video release? Is it all right if Captain Marvel is just an okay movie? What does The Flash star Grant Gustin have to say about Arrow being canceled? When does the Batwoman pilot take place in the Arrowverse timeline? Who voices the Batman toy in Shazam? Is Ben Affleck still up to direct a DC Comics movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and the rest of the Captain Marvel cast talk about the making of the movie.
Get a rundown of all the special features you can get when the first season of Titans arrives on Blu-ray and DVD.
It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year. Ever since I started doing this, it’s always been “Flash & Arrow” (or really this should of said “Arrow & Flash” on it’s cover….right, Stephen?)We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell. It’s just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on tv. It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us. Not just that, but Stephen has always brought a different kind of passion to his show and the whole Arrowverse. It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen. And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget ohh soo many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming. Thank you to everyone who was a part of making Arrow for letting me come on this journey with you all. Congratulations on a badass show that will live on forever. I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person. Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?
The Flash star Grant Gustin reacted to the announcement that Arrow would be coming to an end next season.
An article at Variety talks about why it’s just fine and even welcome for Captain Marvel to just be an okay movie.
For those of you who maybe aren’t up to snuff about Captain Marvel, here’s seven things you maybe didn’t know.
US Representative Dan Crenshaw just met Chris Evans and appropriately donned a Captain America glass eye.
The world needed a superhero. We got what we deserved. Experience #Hellboy in IMAX on April 12. pic.twitter.com/jP0u4jJcGx
— Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 8, 2019
Here are some new images from the upcoming Hellboy reboot, coming to IMAX and regular theaters in April.
Greg Berlanti says the Batwoman pilot at The CW takes place before her Arrowverse crossover debut.
