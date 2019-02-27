What happens when Red Hood and Nightwing go on a stakeout together? Who is playing Superboy in the second season of Titans? Did you notice Fisk‘s son turns into Matt Murdock briefly in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Did Paul Rudd and Seth Meyers reveal the Avengers: Endgame title last summer by accident? Was Joaquin Phoenix‘s laugh as the Joker captured during production? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Red Hood goes on a stakeout with Nightwing, but they have difference opinions on how to deal with things.

An Instagram video somehow has fans thinking Serena Williams (of all people) spoiled Avengers: Endgame.

Joshua Orpin will fill the role of Conner Kent, aka Superboy, in the upcoming second season of DC’s Titans.

Lisa Seagram, best known as Lila, an accomplice to Louie the Lilac in the Batman TV series, has died at 82.

An Avengers: Endgame screening is being organized for fans who are cancer patients or hospitalized children.

IMAX exceeded initial earnings estimates thanks to the big box office performances of Venom and Aquaman.

This isn’t concept art for Venom, but one of the design options for the Outrider aliens in Infinity War.

Comic Book Resources explore the first time Superman winked at the audience in the classic comic books.

