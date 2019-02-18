Want to play Marvel Contest of Champions on an arcade machine? Will Spider-Man‘s UK suit make an appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home? What did Zack Snyder have to say about what would have come after his Justice League? Did Tom Holland give up a bit of an Avengers: Endgame spoiler back in April last year? Why can’t Jeph Loeb say anything about why Luke Cage and Daredevil were canceled? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a taste of the confrontation between Jeremiah and Bruce Wayne on this week’s upcoming Gotham episode.

Brie Larson is going out of her way to make sure there’s more diversity among press covering Captain Marvel.

Marvel Contest of Champions is now an arcade game over at Dave and Buster’s, so go play it while you can.

Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb recently said he wasn’t able to discuss why Daredevil and Luke Cage were canceled.

Here’s a better look at the forthcoming return of Jeremiah, teasing his full turn to The Joker on Gotham.

Some new Spider-Man: Far From Home toys may hint at the possibility of seeing Spidey in his UK suit.

Empire released a new image of Zachary Levi getting charged up as Shazam amidst rubble at a carnival.

Cameron Monaghan’s final Joker look in Gotham may be inspired by his Earth-2 version from the comics.

