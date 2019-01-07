The Art of Captain Marvel

How many signatures are behind a petition to bring Daredevil back from cancellation? Is Baron Zemo really responsible for Thanos‘ victory in Avengers: Infinity War? Why won’t Jubilee be part of X-Men: Dark Phoenix? How will Avengers: Endgame marketing avoid spoilers? What Aquaman scene was cut in Saudi Arabia and Indonesia? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new clip from the upcoming second season of The Punisher featuring Billy Russo getting some therapy.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins game director Ashraf Ismail says he would love to make an Iron Man video game.

Daredevil Cancellation update

Daredevil fans have amassed nearly 120,000 signatures on a Change.org to bring back the canceled Marvel series.

Aquaman officially won the box office for a third straight weekend, and it’s now crossed $940 million worldwide.

Comic Book Resources created a video blaming Baron Zemo for what happens in Avengers: Infinity War.

Young Justice: Outsiders has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s with only six reviews of the new season.

Concept artist Andy Park revealed the cover art for the upcoming The Art of Captain Marvel book coming soon.

Reddit users are rallying to give a terminally ill Marvel fan the chance to see Avengers: Endgame before it’s too late.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.