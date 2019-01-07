How many signatures are behind a petition to bring Daredevil back from cancellation? Is Baron Zemo really responsible for Thanos‘ victory in Avengers: Infinity War? Why won’t Jubilee be part of X-Men: Dark Phoenix? How will Avengers: Endgame marketing avoid spoilers? What Aquaman scene was cut in Saudi Arabia and Indonesia? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new clip from the upcoming second season of The Punisher featuring Billy Russo getting some therapy.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins game director Ashraf Ismail says he would love to make an Iron Man video game.

Daredevil fans have amassed nearly 120,000 signatures on a Change.org to bring back the canceled Marvel series.

Aquaman officially won the box office for a third straight weekend, and it’s now crossed $940 million worldwide.

Comic Book Resources created a video blaming Baron Zemo for what happens in Avengers: Infinity War.

Young Justice: Outsiders has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s with only six reviews of the new season.

My cover to The Art of Captain Marvel book has been released online! I had the honor of leading the Vis Dev team here at Marvel Studios & I get to work with some of the best artists in the biz. Can’t wait for you all to see all their amazing designs on this film! #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/YJfkgSzHYP — Andy Park (@andyparkart) January 6, 2019

Concept artist Andy Park revealed the cover art for the upcoming The Art of Captain Marvel book coming soon.

Reddit users are rallying to give a terminally ill Marvel fan the chance to see Avengers: Endgame before it’s too late.

