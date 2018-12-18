How did HBO Asia troll Zack Snyder fans who want the director’s cut of Justice League? What’s the next movie that Shazam director David F. Sandberg would like to tackle from DC Comics? Which blockbuster cinematographer will be shooting the Black Widow movie? Which Oscars categories shortlisted all three of Marvel‘s 2018 releases? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out a timelapse video of Jason Momoa sculpted as Aquaman with some incredible facial hair work.

Some rumored premiere dates for the forthcoming DC Universe shows Swamp Thing and more have leaked.

That's a WRAP! ? Congrats to the entire cast & crew for concluding their work on #Gotham's final season with 100 episodes under their belts: https://t.co/GPg06O58lo pic.twitter.com/JfHgX27Tl7 — Gotham (@Gotham) December 14, 2018

Gotham finished production on their fifth and final season, and they celebrated with this cast and crew photo.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg joked to fans that he’d next like to tackle Matter-Eater Lad from DC.

Marvel takes a look at the romance and relationships of the first season of Marvel’s Runaways series on Hulu.

Entertainment Weekly says Stargirl has cast Haunting of Hill House star Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite.

James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp and Kodi Smit-McPhee star in #DarkPhoenix. pic.twitter.com/yy6sAHAX27 — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) December 14, 2018

The X-Men franchise Twitter posted a new image of some of our mutant heroes from X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Disney executive Kevin Meyer says the deal to purchase 20th Century Fox and their assets is nearly complete.

