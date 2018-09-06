How did Insomniac Games create the perfect web-swinging in Spider-Man PS4? How pissed was the internet when a Captain Marvel trailer didn’t arrive this week? Which Marvel movies and TV shows are heading to New York Comic-Con? How should the Venom trailer have ended? Does Spider-Man PS4 have any credits scenes after you beat the game? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Find out how Insomniac Games got the web-swinging of the Spider-Man PS4 video game to work just right.

Black Panther came in at #2 on the highest selling Blu-ray charts, just behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Marvel released a short, ominous teaser for Daredevil season 3 with a missing poster blowing in the wind.

The Spider-Man PS4 game is the first video game given permission to use the familiar flipping Marvel logo.

Here’s the promo for the second season premiere of Black Lightning, coming back to The CW in October.

The internet was pissed when no Captain Marvel trailer arrived this week, but they should have known.

Concept artist Charlie Wen showed off an early unused ceremonial armor design for Odin in Marvel’s Thor.

Rumors that graphics on Spider-Man PS4 had been downgraded for the game’s release have been debunked.

Captain Marvel artist Jamie McKelvie shared early designs for the hero, which included her trademark sash.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will have a panel at New York Comic-Con, which kicks off in October.

Digital Domain released a visual effects breakdown of their work on Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The credits for the Spider-Man PS4 game have made their way online, and they include two credits scenes.

Boss Logic thinks Captain Marvel‘s alien Skrulls look like Piccolo from the failed Dragon Ball Z movie.

Marvel is bringing panels for Daredevil, Runaways and The Gifted to New York Comic-Con next month.

Normally HISHE waits until a full movie comes out, but here’s How the Venom Trailer Should Have Ended.

Finn Jones says the end of Iron Fist season 2, hitting Netflix tomorrow, is begging to continue in season 3.

Iron Studios has announced a new tenth scale statue of Aquaman in his classic style wardrobe from the movie.

A new holiday version of the Funko POP vinyl of Baby Groot in a potted plant will be released in November.

Hasbro released images of some upcoming Marvel Legends figures, including Mystique and Weapon X.

This reversible Wonder Woman dress looks like the hero’s wardrobe on one side and has logos on the other.