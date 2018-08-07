Do you think Jimmy Gunnbergo should take over Guardians of the Galaxy? Which Deadpool 2 joke did Ryan Reynolds think he’d have to defend to the MPAA? Which real people inspired Tom Hardy‘s take on Eddie Brock and Venom? Which will be the first Marvel Studios movie exclusively available on the Disney streaming service? When does The Flash start shooting? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

College kids react to the controversy of James Gunn being fired as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ryan Reynolds thought he might have to defend his infantile naked lower half in Deadpool 2 to the MPAA.

Someone took the post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War and added John Travolta from Pulp Fiction.

The Deadpool 2 cast didn’t know Ryan Reynolds was going to end up as the voice of Juggernaut in the movie.

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming relaunch of Fantastic Four after a long absence.

Eric Morden, the villain known as Mr. Nobody, is rumored to be the bad guy in the Doom Patrol series.

Hmmmmm from marvelstudios

There’s a push for Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to be replaced by Jimmy Gunnbergo.

Captain Marvel will be the first Marvel Studios movie to be exclusively released on Disney’s streaming service.

