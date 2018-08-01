Which The Defenders star has thrown their support behind James Gunn? Who has been cast as the Vice President on Supergirl? Which Marvel Studios director has left Twitter? Want to see the trailer for the Constantine: City of Demons movie that will conclude the animated series? Did Rob Liefeld reveal the villain in the X-Force movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a sneak peek at LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes – Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis in this new clip.

Luke Cage star Mike Colter threw his support behind Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

VFX supervisor Francois Dumoulin talked to ComicBook.com about working on Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Bloodshot actor Sam Heughan says the Valiant Comics adaptation starts shooting in South Africa soon.

Watch a trailer for Wonder Woman cut in the style of the first trailer for the upcoming Aquaman movie.

Apparently Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth unfollowed James Gunn on Twitter, likely to play it safe.

A new international poster for Venom shows off just how thick and gross the character’s tongue really is.

Brent Spiner has been cast as the Vice President for the upcoming fourth season of Supergirl on The CW.

