What is one thing Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t like about her Scarlet Witch costume? Which Marvel character is upset for being left out of The Avengers? What does Zoe Saldana think of James Cameron‘s criticism of The Avengers? What will it take for Christopher McQuarrie to direct Man of Steel 2? Why is Ant-Man and the Wasp being released a month later in the United Kingdom? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

James Gunn posted the first text of Chris Pratt wearing Star-Lord‘s helmet for Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War had the biggest Monday in April box office history, has passed Justice League globally.

There’s a triple threat coming to the third season of Supergirl next week as the new promo for “Trinity” reveals.

Stephen Colbert spread some fake spoilers for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War on The Late Show last week.

See the new trailer for the Venom spin-off movie recreated using footage from the Spider-Man animated series.

Elizabeth Olsen wishes her Scarlet Witch wardrobe gave her less cleavage than other females in the MCU.

Billy Eichner became Namor the Sub-Mariner, lamenting the fact that he was left out of The Avengers.

KISS leading man Gene Simmons cracked a joke about the new Venom and his long, pink tongue in the trailer.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies released some posters where they mock the live-action Justice League.

The new Venom trailer beat Wonder Woman in views within the first 24 hours with 124.7 million views.

